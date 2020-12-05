Suzann Reachard
York - Suzann E. (Mundis) Reachard, age 80, passed away suddenly, at home, on November 28, 2020. She was the loving companion of Ray Hedrick, who passed away in 2016.
Suzann was born in York on August 9, 1940 and was the daughter of the late Stewart Mundis and Flora (Myers) Mundis. She graduated from York High School and worked as the greeter for the Glad Crab Restaurant in Dallastown for over 35 years. Suzann cherished her family and was affectionately known as "Mom' by everybody.
She is survived by her sons Shawn Reachard and his wife Lori, Tracy Reachard, Jules Reachard, Travis Reachard and Jason Reachard; her daughter Beth Holland and her companion Kerry Fox; 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a great grandchild and her sister Nan Dietz.
Family and friends are invited to attend her graveside service on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Mount Rose Cemetery, 1502, Mt. Rose Ave., York PA 17403. Funeral services are under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation, 3507 Market St., Suite 203, Camp Hill, PA, 17011.
