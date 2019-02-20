|
Suzanne Albaugh Lucas
Delta - Suzanne Albaugh Lucas of Delta, PA died on February 15, 2019 at the home of her daughter and family. She was 75. She was born in Baltimore on October 29, 1943 the daughter of the late Kenneth and Lorraine Warner Albaugh. She attended schools in Baltimore and would soon move to Rock Hall, Maryland. On January 26, 1960 she married Robert Earl Lucas, Sr. they were married for over 32 years. She worked as an Administrative Assistant with many businesses most recently Lacaze Realty in Easton, MD. Mrs. Lucas resided in Pennsylvania and Maryland but always counted Rock Hall as home. She was a prior member of New Freedom Methodist Church in New Freedom, PA. She adored her children and grandchildren and was a voracious reader. She is survived by her children: Robert E. Lucas, Jr. and wife Nancy of Colorado, Timothy Lucas and wife Patricia of Vero Beach, FL and Laurie Hilsmeier and husband Damon of Delta, PA, a sister: Margaret Hanson and husband William, Sr. of Daytona Beach, FL along with five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Thursday, February 21st at 12:00 (noon) at Fellows, Helfenbein, and Newnam Funeral Home 130 Speer Road Chestertown where relatives and friends may call one hour prior. Interment will be in Wesley Chapel Cemetery.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 20, 2019