Suzanne Pinto
York - Suzanne Pinto, 71, entered Heaven on October 22, 2019 to enjoy eternal life given to her through death and resurrection of her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. She was born on June 5, 1948 in Oklahoma City, Ok.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:30am at Grace Baptist Church, 3920 E. Prospect Rd, York. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. A full obituary can be found at Gladfelterfhinc.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019