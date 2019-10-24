Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Grace Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Grace Baptist Church
3920 E. Prospect Rd
York, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Suzanne Pinto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Suzanne Pinto


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Suzanne Pinto Obituary
Suzanne Pinto

York - Suzanne Pinto, 71, entered Heaven on October 22, 2019 to enjoy eternal life given to her through death and resurrection of her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. She was born on June 5, 1948 in Oklahoma City, Ok.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:30am at Grace Baptist Church, 3920 E. Prospect Rd, York. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. A full obituary can be found at Gladfelterfhinc.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Suzanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now