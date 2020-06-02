Sylvia A. Bortner
Sylvia A. Bortner

Railroad - Sylvia A. Bortner, 79, of Railroad, formerly of Glen Rock passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at York Hospital.

She was the daughter of the late John Harold Houston, Sr. and Anna Arlene (Warner) Houston. She was the wife of the late Burnell R. "Bruno" Bortner.

She was a certified operating room Registered Nurse for 38 years at York Hospital; also served as a substitute school nurse at Southern Red Lion and Spring Grove school districts. She was a former York county Deputy Coroner, Student Health Nurse at Western Maryland College in Westminster. She was a former member and choir member at Zion Lutheran Church in Glen Rock; a former EMT & Ladies Aux., member of Glen Rock Hose& Ladder Co. and American Legion Post 403. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, knitting, playing bingo, reading and watching high school football games.

Sylvia is survived by her three children Bryan E. Bortner, Robert A. Bortner and his wife Christie and Karen Sue Dell and her husband Jeff; five grandchildren Sierra Williams, Whitney and Tyler Dell, and Ashley and Amber Bortner; three great grandchildren Jace and Jude Williams and Anna Lefevre; two brothers John H. Houston, Jr. and Michael E. Houston and wife Christine; nieces and nephews.

Service will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Sylvia's memory to: Glen Rock Carolers c/o Robert Nicklow; 4079 Manchester St., Glen Rock, PA 17327.






Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
