|
|
Sylvia A. Thomas
Shrewsbury - Sylvia A. Thomas, 85, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Colonial Manor in York. She was the wife of the late Clarence W. Thomas who passed away in 1996.
Born in Baltimore, MD she was a daughter of the late Earl and Ruth (Barker) Farmer. Sylvia was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking, sewing, refinishing furniture, antiquing, listening to music and singing. Her and her late husband enjoyed traveling to Disney World. Sylvia was a God-loving woman who came from a large family. She will be missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by two children LuAnn Corbin and Frederick Thomas; five grandchildren Amanda Durasoff and husband Dennis, Dixie Hudson, Jacob Corbin, Frederick Thomas and wife Erika and Ramsey Thomas and wife Elle; five great-grandchildren Bailey Durasoff, Colton Hudson, Levi Thomas, Jordan Thomas, Avery Thomas; and siblings John Farmer and wife Kim, Steve Farmer and wife Nancy, Nona Barrett and David Farmer. Sylvia was preceded in death by five siblings Harvey Farmer, Virgie Cave, Irene Moscufo, Grace Miles and Thelma Lockmiller.
Services will be held at the convenience of her family. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc., New Freedom is assisting the family during this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shrewsbury Assembly of God, 234 N. Main St. Shrewsbury, PA 17361 in her memory.
www.HartensteinCares.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020