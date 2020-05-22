|
Sylvia B. Knaub
York - Sylvia B. (Eyler) Knaub, 79 of York passed to eternal peace on Wednesday, May 20th at Normandie Ridge Nursing Home. She was the wife of the late Marlin L. Knaub. The couple was married for 35 years before his passing in 1996.
Sylvia was born in York on May 25, 1940 daughter of the late Clarence and Sylvia (Wilhide) Eyler.
Sylvia graduated from William Penn High School Class of 1958. She continued to be a diehard York High fan, who bled orange and blue. She was an avid baton twirler who had her own group Sylvia's Silverettes. Over the years she worked at Record Club of America, York City School District and most recently at Walmart in West York. She was a prolific reader especially stories of the Civil War and had a love for the wild west and the state of Texas.
Sylvia is survived by three daughters and their husbands, Shari Perkins and Kevin , Kim Miller and Tim all of York and Jill Ruth and Troy of Downingtown. 7 grandchildren Heather, Michael, Megan, Lynsey, Madison, Brady and Baylee and 4 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister Gloria Strausbaugh of Dover and a brother Robert Eyler of Austin, Texas.
She was preceded in death by 4 brothers Clarence(CJ), Don, Richard and Gary Eyler as well as a sister Betty Messersmith.
A private graveside service will be held for immediate family.
Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Memorial White Rose Home Health and Hospice 1412 6th Ave, York, PA 17403 or BARk animal rescue 1700 W Philadelphia St, West York, PA 17404.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from May 22 to May 23, 2020