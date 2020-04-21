|
Sylvia Charlotte Barton Little
Dover - Sylvia Charlotte Barton Little, 88, of Dover, passed away peacefully at her home on April 20, 2020. She was the wife of Robert E. Little. They celebrated their 61st wedding anniversary in March.
Sylvia was born on June 16, 1931 in York. She was the daughter of the late John Z. and Charlotte (Hoffman) Barton. Sylvia grew up at Paradise Orchards in East Berlin. She graduated from East Berlin High School in 1949, Nursing School at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania in 1952, and the University of Pennsylvania in 1956. As a nurse, she worked at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, for the Visiting Nurses Association in York, and the Dover Area School District.
In addition to her husband, Sylvia is survived by four daughters and their spouses: Ann and David Koch of Baltimore, Carol and John Westbrook of Fayetteville, GA, Cynthia and Mark Jordan of Walnut Creek, CA, and Laura and Carl Livingston, Jr. of Dover; grandchildren: Emma and Julian Koch and Connor Livingston; brothers: George Barton of York and John Barton of Stewartstown; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brother Frank Barton.
Sylvia was a faithful member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church for more than 60 years. She served in many capacities including Church Council member, chair of the Christian Education Committee, and most notably, director of the Food Pantry for more than 20 years.
Sylvia's greatest joy was spending time and traveling with her family and friends. Among her favorite places to visit were the family cabin in Caledonia, Williamsburg, Napa Valley, Bethany Beach, and Penn State for football games and sports weekends.
A memorial service to celebrate Sylvia's life will be scheduled at a later date.
In this time of great need, contributions in Sylvia's memory may be made to the Food Pantry at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 25 W. Springettsbury Ave., York, PA 17403.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St. York, PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020