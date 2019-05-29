|
Sylvia Deardorff
York - Sylvia J. (Shutt) Deardorff, 82 of York, formerly of Dallastown passed away on May 26, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing & Rehab in York. She was the beloved wife of Vernon A. Deardorff, with whom she would celebrate 64 years of marriage on June 5th.
Born June 8, 1936 in York, she was a daughter of the late Robert A. and Vivian R. (Abel) Shutt.
Sylvia cherished her family and loved spending time with them. In addition to her husband, Vernon, she is survived by her brother, Robert E. Shutt and his wife Florence "Snook" of York, as well as by her 4 children: Beverly A. Rudisill of Hanover, Karen L. Slonaker and her husband, Tony of York, Cathy S. Fogle and her husband, Rodney of York and Barry L. Deardorff of York. Also survived by 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews and other family members.
In addition to her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her sister, Kay M. Lucas who is survived by her ex-husband and friend, Scott Lucas.
A memorial service to celebrate Sylvia's life will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the South Central PA Chapter: 3544 North Progress Ave.; Suite 205; Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Arrangements under the direction of Austin H. Eberly Funeral Home in Dallastown.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 29, 2019