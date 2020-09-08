Sylvia E. Welsh
York - Sylvia E. (Ness) Welsh, 86, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Pappus House. She was the wife of Donald F. Welsh, Sr. to whom she was married for 62 years.
Born November 23, 1933 in York, she was the daughter of the late Sevoy A. Miller. She graduated in 1951 from William Penn Senior High School. Sylvia worked at Kohr Brothers, Dentsply, Inc., and Allory Rods Corp., where she met her husband, Don. After her marriage, she enjoyed working in retail sales at the Strawbridge & Clothier's in Norristown and at various other department stores.
She dedicated her life to being a homemaker for her husband, three children and many cats.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Welsh is survived by two sons, David S. and wife Cara Welsh of Chattanooga, TN and Dan S. Welsh of Oviedo, FL; five grandchildren, Katie, K.C., Hayden, Thomas and Jenny Welsh; and a brother, Llewellyn "Bud" Ness of York. She was preceded in death by a son, Donald F. Welsh, Jr.; her sister, Marcella R. (Ness) Gross; and her brother, Leroy A. Ness.
A private tribute service will be held with burial in Greenmount Cemetery. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 235 St. Charles Way, St. 250, York, PA 17402.
