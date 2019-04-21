Services
Geiple Funeral Home
53 Main Street
Glen Rock, PA 17327
(717) 235-6822
Celebration of Life
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Cross Roads Brethren in Christ Church
800 Donegal Springs Rd
Mount Joy, PA
Mount Joy - Sylvia Kroh, 75, of Mount Joy, died peacefully after a two-year battle of glioblastoma on Friday April 19, 2019 at her home in Mount Joy. She was the loving wife of Robert Kroh.

Born in Fort Knox, KY, Sylvia was the daughter of the late Vernon L. and Sylvia P. Heim of Middletown.

After several years of service, she retired from AMP Inc. in Mount Joy. Later, she worked at Northwest Savings Bank.

She attended Cross Roads Brethren in Christ Church, Mount Joy. She was a long-time member of ABWA and volunteered at the Ronald McDonald House in Hershey. Sylvia's interests included, flower gardening, knitting, playing cards, and traveling. She had a life-long passion for her family and cherished the time she could spend with them.

Surviving is a daughter, Tammy K. wife of Daren Blankenship of Fairport, NY; a son, Ken Kaylor of Lancaster; two step-sons, Todd Kroh husband of Judy of York and Robert Kroh, Jr. and his companion Jackie Miller of Jacobus; three granddaughters, Joelle Blankenship, Kortney and Kayla Kroh; and three grandsons, Conley Blankenship, Colton Kaylor, and Brent Kroh.

Also surviving, are her loving siblings: Connee Booser, wife of John Booser, Phyllis Sauerwine, wife of Richard Sauerwine, and Vernon Heim, husband of Karen Heim, all from Middletown.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Sylvia's celebration of life service at the Cross Roads Brethren in Christ Church, 800 Donegal Springs Rd., Mount Joy, on Monday April 29, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Burial will private at the convenience of the family. Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main street, Glen Rock, is assisting the family with these arrangements.

The family wishes to extend their deepest appreciation to the caregivers at hospice.

Anyone wishing to contribute in her memory, may send them to Ann Barshinger Cancer Center, 2102 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125 or to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Dr, Lancaster, PA 17604.

Condolences may be shared at Geiple.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019
