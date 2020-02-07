|
Sylvia M. Henry
York - Sylvia M. Henry, 85, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at UPMC Memorial. She was the cherished wife for 61 years of the late Rodger G. Henry, deceased in 2017. She was born in Red Lion on August 9, 1934, daughter of the late S. Russell and Helen (Holloway) Smeltzer.
Sylvia attended the Seakstown One Room School House, Red Lion Elementary School, Red Lion H.S., and the Philadelphia General Hospital School of Nursing, where she earned her RN degree. Her career took her to York Hospital, York VNA, York Lutheran Home, and as an instructor at York Vo-Tech.
Sylvia was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Church, Memorial UCC, and Bethany UMC. She was a Sunday School teacher, Lay Reader, Choir member, and Vacation Bible School teacher. She found great comfort in reading, studying, and sharing the Bible and her faith.
Sylvia's greatest joy in life was time spent with her husband Rodger and her family and friends. She delighted in adventures with all of them, often seeking out roads less traveled. She wrote prolifically of her travels, her thoughts, and her family. She was an avid reader with a life goal of reading the entire fiction section of Martin Memorial Library. Known as "Mamie" to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she was an eternal ray of sunshine and happiness to each of them.
Sylvia is survived by her daughter, Julie L. Henry of York; her two sons, Timothy G. Henry and his wife Linda of Palm Springs, CA; David B. Henry and his wife Jill of Lincroft, NJ; and daughter-in-law Sherri Henry of Ormond Beach, FL, wife of son Ben E. Henry, deceased in 2014. She is survived by 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-granddaughter. She is also survived by her three sisters, Shirley, Brenda, and Sharon, and her brother Lee. Sylvia was also preceded in death by three sisters and one brother.
A memorial service for Sylvia will be held on February 29, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Bethany United Methodist Church, 1401 Mount Rose Avenue, York, PA 17403, with Reverend Wayne Heberling officiating. The family will receive friends at a luncheon following the service in the church's social hall. There will also be a family picnic in late spring to celebrate Sylvia's life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 1401 Mount Rose Ave., York, PA 17403.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 E. Market St., York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020