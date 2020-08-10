1/1
Sylvia M. Shanabrough
Sylvia M. Shanabrough

York - Sylvia Marie Shanabrough, 85, of York, Pa passed away August 9, 2020. Sylvia was the loving wife of Richard Shanabrough, with whom she shared 65 years of marriage. She was the daughter of the late Mary Ellen Frey (Geesey).

Sylvia spent her life caring for her family members. Leaving to cherish her memory are her children, Dreama Trimmer and her husband Jeff, Barry Shanabrough and his wife Dolores, and Jodi Carbaugh; six grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.

Services will be Thursday, August 13, 2020 at John W. Keffer Funeral Home located at 2114 W. Market St., York, Pa. The viewing will be held from 10am-11am, service will begin at 11am, followed by a graveside service at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Pastor Allen Smith will be officiating the service.






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
2114 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-3239
