Tammy Herrera-AldanaYork - Tammy Herrera-Aldana (Smith), 47, went home to be with her dad on Father's Day, June 21, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family, after a four year battle with cancer. She was the wife of Daniel Herrera-Aldana of York.Tammy was born on October 28, 1972 in York, Pennsylvania to the late Noah I. Gantz Jr. and survived by Ruth B. Gantz (Mundy), her mother. Tammy also left behind her two daughters Kortney R. Smith (Little) and Kirsten E. Little. She worked at Orthopedic and Spine Specialist for the last 18 years of her life. She is survived by two brothers Raymond Smith and John Smith also a sister Bonnie Zimmerman (Smith) all of York. Tammy is also survived by two nieces, two nephews, a great niece and great nephew whom she adored greatly.A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. West York are assisting with arrangements.