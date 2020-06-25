Tammy Herrera-Aldana
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Tammy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tammy Herrera-Aldana

York - Tammy Herrera-Aldana (Smith), 47, went home to be with her dad on Father's Day, June 21, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her family, after a four year battle with cancer. She was the wife of Daniel Herrera-Aldana of York.

Tammy was born on October 28, 1972 in York, Pennsylvania to the late Noah I. Gantz Jr. and survived by Ruth B. Gantz (Mundy), her mother. Tammy also left behind her two daughters Kortney R. Smith (Little) and Kirsten E. Little. She worked at Orthopedic and Spine Specialist for the last 18 years of her life. She is survived by two brothers Raymond Smith and John Smith also a sister Bonnie Zimmerman (Smith) all of York. Tammy is also survived by two nieces, two nephews, a great niece and great nephew whom she adored greatly.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. West York are assisting with arrangements.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved