Tammy Jo Diehl
Thomasville - Tammy Jo Diehl, 48, of Thomasville, PA has gone to be with her Lord and Savior the morning of February 1, 2019 in her home.
She was born on December 12, 1970 at York Hospital to Richard and Mary Ann Wonders. She graduated from Christian School of York in 1989 and attended Lancaster Bible College. Tammy has been married to Michael Diehl for 17 years. They were married on their beautiful farm, which was her favorite place to be. Tammy and Mike worked together at TriDim and also started a successful business, TJ&M, together. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, working on projects on their farm, and spending time at the beach. Tammy loved God, her husband, boys, family, and friends. Nothing stopped her, not even these last few years with her limited mobility, from thanking others and sharing her story with them. Many have been touched by Tammy's smile, heart, hands, and her life.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Michael Diehl, and four sons, Zachary and Matthew Diehl, and Seth and Dylan Reichard. Tammy will also be greatly missed by her family - her parents, Richard and Mary Ann Wonders, sister Diana (Rick) Lewis, and brother Rich (Sharon) Wonders. She will also be forever remembered by her mother-in-law, Gloria Diehl, brother-in-law Lester Diehl, care-giver Jodie Keller, nieces and nephews, extended family, and dear friends.
Her family is so blessed to have had Tammy Jo in their lives and grateful to know she is no longer in any pain as she celebrates a new life in heaven. She fought the good fight and we know now that all is well with her soul.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Living Word Community Church, 2530 Cape Horn Rd. Red Lion PA 17356, on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019