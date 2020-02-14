|
Tammy S. Morrison
Dallastown - Tammy S. (Harshberger) Morrison, 56, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was the high school sweetheart and wife of Robert A. "Bob" Morrison with whom she celebrated 27 years of marriage on Dec. 5th.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, February 24, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion with Connie Milchling, LWCC Pastoral Care Team officiating. Viewings will be held from 1-3:00 PM Sunday, February 23, 2020 and Monday from 9-10:00 AM at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Born August 5, 1963 in York, a daughter of Susan A. (Stabley) King and husband Evan L. King of York and Richard V. and wife Bina Harshberger of El Paso, TX; she was a 1981 graduate of Dallastown Area High School and attended Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, TX. Tammy worked for Crum & Forster Insurance and held herself to the highest standards in her profession. She served on the York Township Planning Commission and was active with Junior Achievement and Dallastown Dollars for Scholars. She was a member of Heidelberg UCC and her faith never faltered throughout her illness as she attended Living Word Community Church. She enjoyed scrapbooking, making homemade cards, reading, traveling, and loved spending sun-soaked days on the beaches of the Outer Banks or floating in her backyard pool. Her energy and beautiful smile were contagious and touched the heart of everyone she knew.
Tammy will be lovingly remembered by her family which was her greatest passion. She was no ordinary daughter, mother, sister, mamaw, or aunt. She was extraordinary in every way. In addition to her husband and parents, Tammy is survived by a son, Brooks A. Morrison and his girlfriend Paige Culver of Baltimore; two daughters, Jessica A. and husband Joseph C. Ness of Dover and Megan L. Morrison of San Antonio; two grandchildren, Jacob C. and Jenna R. Ness; a brother, Ricky Harshberger of El Paso; two sisters, Bobbi J. and husband Michael Patton of Dallastown and Dana S. Goodling of Dover; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions in honor of Tammy may be made to York Cancer Patient Help Fund, c/o York Health Foundation, 50 N. Duke St., 2nd Floor, York, PA 17401.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020