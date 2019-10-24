Services
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
Viewing
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's UMC
100 First Ave
Red Lion, PA
Service
Following Services
St. Paul's UMC
100 First Ave
Red Lion, PA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tammy West


1967 - 2019
Tammy West Obituary
Tammy West

Dallastown - Tammy Lyn West was born April 10, 1967 in Springfield, OH and was received by the Lord October 19, 2019 in York, PA.

Tammy achieved her doctorate, which allowed her to work in child psychology. In order to spend more time at home with her children, she changed careers & became a photographer. When illness became too much to juggle both work & home life, she chose to focus solely on her children and health. Tammy found the love of her life in the late 90s by way of the internet, before it was cool. They were married shortly after and have lived their own version of a fairytale ever since. She has spent the last 13 years in Pennsylvania, strengthening her faith in God, loving her life with her husband, & being a doting grandmother.

She is survived by her husband, Gregory West of Dallastown, PA, daughter Brittani (David) Poirier & grandchildren William, Charlotte, Viktoria, William Poirier & Scottie Quantz, of Dallastown, PA, daughter Alyssa (Jared) Midgley and granddaughter Elijah Midgley of Diberville, MS, son Robert (Brianna) Kirkpatrick & grandsons Colton & Conner Kirkpatrick of Wells, MI, son Patrick West of West Bloomfield, MI, & son Robert West of Red Lion, PA. She is also survived by numerous sisters, brothers, cousins, nieces, & nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James & Darlene Snyder, and daughter Kaytlynn West.

Viewing will be held at St. Paul's UMC at 100 First Ave in Red Lion, PA 9:30am - 11:00am Monday 10/28/2019. Service to follow at 11:00am Monday 10/28/2019. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel &Crematory, 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is in charge of the arrangements. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Tammy's name to the Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome Association.

'I will be with you always, even with the end of the world' Matthew 28:20
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
Remember
