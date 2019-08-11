Services
Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc.
175 N. Main Street
Spring Grove, PA 17362
717-225-1677
Hanover - Tamrus L. Royston, age 77, passed away at Pappas House in York on August 8, 2019.

Tamrus was born in Jacobus and was raised in Shrewsbury. He was the son of the late Kenneth and E. Geraldine (Goodling) Royston. He worked in the newspaper industry for may years prior to retiring. He was a member of Hope Baptist Church in Hanover.

He is survived by his daughter Abby K. Ferguson of Spring Grove and his granddaughters Britney and Brooke Ferguson both of Spring Grove.

Services and interment are being held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of Spring Grove.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Hope Baptist Church, 6450 Hope Way, Hanover PA 17331.

Condolences may be shared at www.beckfunerals.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 11, 2019
