Services
Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
863 South George Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 854-0053
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
3:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Bethlehem United Methodist Church
109 East Main Street
Dallastown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
4:30 PM
Bethlehem United Methodist Church
109 East Main Street
Dallastown, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Taylor Thornton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Taylor Yost Thornton


1987 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Taylor Yost Thornton Obituary
Taylor Yost Thornton

Ocean City, MD & Dallastown, PA - Taylor Yost Thornton, age 31, of Ocean City, MD and Dallastown, PA passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his residence in Maryland.

Born October 13, 1987 in York, the son of Thomas Yost Thornton of Dallastown and the late Gretchen (Denniston) Thornton, he was a graduate of Dallastown High School who wrestled and qualified at a State level. Thereafter, he attended Millersville University and West Chester University, studying health and nutrition. His true passions were surfing, deep sea fishing and to become a boat Captain. Earning his Captain's License through the US Coast Guard he currently worked as the First Mate on the deep sea charter boat, "Morning Star", in Ocean City, Maryland.

In addition to his father, Taylor is survived by a sister, Bree Adams, and her husband Dan of York; two nieces, Isla and Sydney Adams; paternal grandparents, Shirley and Henry Thornton, of York; maternal grandparents, Deanna and James Denniston, of Dallastown.

Funeral services are scheduled for 4:30 PM Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 109 East Main Street, Dallastown. Visitation will be 3:30-4:30 PM. Burial will be private. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.

Taylor will be remembered as a dedicated son, brother, uncle and friend. Sometimes life gives you such bright lights that are extinguished far before their time. Surf on T!

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Not One More, York Chapter, PO Box 95, Dover, PA 17315.

KuhnerAssociates.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors Inc.
Download Now