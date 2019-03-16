Taylor Yost Thornton



Ocean City, MD & Dallastown, PA - Taylor Yost Thornton, age 31, of Ocean City, MD and Dallastown, PA passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at his residence in Maryland.



Born October 13, 1987 in York, the son of Thomas Yost Thornton of Dallastown and the late Gretchen (Denniston) Thornton, he was a graduate of Dallastown High School who wrestled and qualified at a State level. Thereafter, he attended Millersville University and West Chester University, studying health and nutrition. His true passions were surfing, deep sea fishing and to become a boat Captain. Earning his Captain's License through the US Coast Guard he currently worked as the First Mate on the deep sea charter boat, "Morning Star", in Ocean City, Maryland.



In addition to his father, Taylor is survived by a sister, Bree Adams, and her husband Dan of York; two nieces, Isla and Sydney Adams; paternal grandparents, Shirley and Henry Thornton, of York; maternal grandparents, Deanna and James Denniston, of Dallastown.



Funeral services are scheduled for 4:30 PM Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Bethlehem United Methodist Church, 109 East Main Street, Dallastown. Visitation will be 3:30-4:30 PM. Burial will be private. Kuhner Associates Funeral Directors, Inc., 863 South George Street, York, is in charge of arrangements.



Taylor will be remembered as a dedicated son, brother, uncle and friend. Sometimes life gives you such bright lights that are extinguished far before their time. Surf on T!



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Not One More, York Chapter, PO Box 95, Dover, PA 17315.



KuhnerAssociates.com Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary