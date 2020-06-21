Ted J. PerkinsPylesville, MD - Ted J. Perkins, 92, passed away Friday, June 19, 2020. Born in Grant, Grayson County, VA, he was the son of the late James Monroe and Nancy Adella (Hash) Perkins. He was the husband of Carrie E. (Cleary) Perkins of Pylesville, MD sharing the last 11 years together and the late Margaret A. (Coe) Perkins with whom he shared 60 years of marriage.He had worked at Stewartstown Furniture Factory for 30 years and then at AMP Inc. until he retired in 1993. He was a charter member of Immanuel Baptist Church; active in prayer and work group; and a deacon for many years. He enjoyed singing Gospel and was a member of Heart & Soul Music Group. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and mowing the lawn with his John Deere tractor.In addition to his wife Carrie, he is survived by his daughter, Nancy A. Bosley and her husband Ronald of Seven Valleys and his son Dennis T. Perkins, Sr. of Spring Grove; five grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and six great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 11 siblings.Services will be private and at the convenience of the family.If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Ted's memory to: Amedisys Hospice; 7106 Ridge Rd. Suite 100, Rosedale, MD 21237.