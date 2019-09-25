|
Tera L. Ogden
York - Tera L. Ogden, 43, of York, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, at WellSpan York Hospital. Born January 19, 1976, in Cedar Rapids, IA, she was a daughter of Timothy J. Weaver and the late Joy Ogden.
She was a stay at home mother and enjoyed fishing, playing family games, and spending time with her family.
Surviving Tera are her 3 children, Tiffani Ogden, Durrann Marsh, and Makayla Ogden; her stepfather, Allan Simokat; her father, Timothy J. Weaver; 2 sisters, Holly Gautier and Angela Simokat; 2 brothers, Brian Simokat and Nathan Ogden; and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, 2 PM, at her stepfather's residence, 2844 State Route 22, Fredericksburg, PA 17026.
Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019