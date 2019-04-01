|
|
Teresa B. McComas
York Twp. - Teresa B. McComas, 90, of York Twp., passed away on Friday March 29, 2019 at Broadmore Senior Living.
She was the wife of the late Gerald T. McComas.
Mrs. McComas was born on October 1, 1928 in Dublin, Ireland. Daughter of the late James and Alice McCabe.
She was an LPN having worked at Misericordia Nursing Center and retiring from Country Meadows.
She served in the Medical Corps with the British Army. She was a member of St. Joseph Church Dallastown.
The visitation will be held from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave.
The memorial service will begin at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Jonathan Sawicki officiating.
Teresa is survived by two sons; Thomas J. McComas, and wife Susanne, of York, Kent G. McComas, and fiancé Cynthia Kargel of York.
Two grandsons; Sean McComas, and wife Leah, and Christopher McComas, and companion Steffi Zrinski.
Three great granddaughters; Hunter, Mia, and Caroline.
Memorial contributions may be made to the York County SPCA, 3159 N. Susquehanna Trail, York PA 17406.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2019