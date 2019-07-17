|
|
Teresa J. "Jan" White
York - Teresa J. "Jan" (Clarke) White, 92, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Country Meadows of York - West. Jan was the wife of the late John F.S. "Jack" White.
Born April 29, 1927 in Scranton, Lackawanna Co., she was a daughter of the late Teresa A. (Cadden) and Edward J. Clarke, Sr., and a 1945 graduate of Dalton High School, Dalton, PA and a graduate of Comptometer School of Business in Scranton. Jan worked as a bookkeeper for F.W. Behler Plumbing and Heating, Inc. and the former Anders Men's Clothing Store. She was an 18 yr. volunteer at York Hospital and was a proud Charter Member of the Stitch & B!tch Club. Jan was an avid Penn State Football Fan. For decades she rarely missed a home game. She also enjoyed playing cards and Mexican Train Dominoes with friends. Jan was a member of the Lake Club, Shiloh American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Viking Athletic Assoc. and Yorktown Senior Center. Jan was a parishioner at St. Rose of Lima Church and also enjoyed her time singing with the Trolley Toonsters at Country Meadows.
Jan is survived by two sons, Tim White, Tom and wife Clare White; a daughter, Terri and husband Mike Kossick; three grandchildren, Matt and husband Greg Kossick, Kelly and husband Adam Kalnas and Ashley and husband Zachary Burgeson; four great grandchildren, Amelia Rose and Kara Violet Kalnas and Eli Zachary and Noah Benjamin Burgeson; a sister, Lois Fuller; and a daughter in law, Lisa McDonald White.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima School, 115 N. Biesecker Road, Thomasville with her priest, The. Rev. Daniel Richards officiating. A visitation with luncheon will take place immediately following the tribute service. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Country Meadows Foundation, 1920 Trolley Rd., York, PA 17408.
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 17, 2019