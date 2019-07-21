|
Teresa J. "Jan" White
TRIBUTE SERVICE LOCATION CHANGE - A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima PARISH BUILDING, 950 WEST MARKET STREET, YORK. A visitation with luncheon will take place immediately following the service. Friends are permitted to park in Calvary U.M. and St. Matthew Lutheran Church parking lots and cross W. Market Street to access the Parish Building. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 21, 2019