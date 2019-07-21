Services
Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc
1551 Kenneth Rd
York, PA 17408
(717) 767-1551
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose of Lima PARISH BUILDING
950 WEST MARKET STREET
YORK, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa J. "Jan" White


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa J. "Jan" White Obituary
Teresa J. "Jan" White

TRIBUTE SERVICE LOCATION CHANGE - A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at St. Rose of Lima PARISH BUILDING, 950 WEST MARKET STREET, YORK. A visitation with luncheon will take place immediately following the service. Friends are permitted to park in Calvary U.M. and St. Matthew Lutheran Church parking lots and cross W. Market Street to access the Parish Building. Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Road, York is in charge of arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now