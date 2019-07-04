Services
Gladfelter Funeral Home Inc
822 E Market St
York, PA 17403
(717) 845-3027
Resources
More Obituaries for Teresa Kinert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Teresa Kinert


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Teresa Kinert Obituary
Teresa Kinert

York - Teresa Kinert, 70, of York, passed away June 28, 2019 at the York Hospital. Born on August 7, 1948 in York, Pa, she was the daughter of the late Charles Knouse and Carolyn Thompson. Teresa worked as a weaver and as a bar tender.

Teresa leaves to cherish her memory, three daughters, Melissa Alexander and husband Andrew, Wendy LeVan and Colby Howard and husband Tony McMaster; nephew, William Emig and wife Sue; grandson, Robert Howard Jr.; 6 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and husband, John Kinert. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Joan Holiday and great grandsons, Robert Howard, III and Jordan Anderson.

Services will be private. The Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now