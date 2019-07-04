|
Teresa Kinert
York - Teresa Kinert, 70, of York, passed away June 28, 2019 at the York Hospital. Born on August 7, 1948 in York, Pa, she was the daughter of the late Charles Knouse and Carolyn Thompson. Teresa worked as a weaver and as a bar tender.
Teresa leaves to cherish her memory, three daughters, Melissa Alexander and husband Andrew, Wendy LeVan and Colby Howard and husband Tony McMaster; nephew, William Emig and wife Sue; grandson, Robert Howard Jr.; 6 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; and husband, John Kinert. She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Joan Holiday and great grandsons, Robert Howard, III and Jordan Anderson.
Services will be private. The Gladfelter Funeral Home, Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on July 4, 2019