Teresa Mae Sizemore
Dallastown - Teresa Mae Sizemore, 57, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at York Hospital. Born on September 10, 1961, she was a daughter of Nora (Baldwin) Sizemore and the late James Sizemore. Teresa was a creative individual, constantly painting, crocheting, and knitting, and had an everlasting love for animals. She was a former member of the Bel-view Baptist Church.
Teresa is survived by two brothers, Brad Sizemore and wife, Carla of Airville and Randall Sizemore and wife, Carla of Illinois, a sister, Peggy Richards and her husband, Gary of Delta and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. She is preceded in death by a brother, James Sizemore.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 1004 N. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648, or Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr, Lancaster, PA 17604. Life Tributes by Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent at HeffnerCare.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2019