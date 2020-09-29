Teresa Roná Wise
York - Teresa Roná (Blevins) Wise, 61, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of Paul R. Wise, to whom she was married for 40 years.
Born on December 2, 1958 in Havre de Grace, Maryland, she was daughter of the late David and Cleva (Blake) Blevins. Teresa worked as a medical assistant for many practices over the years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cooking, and party planning (she especially loved to design scavenger hunts). Teresa had a wonderful sense of humor and she had a knack for play on words. She was a member of the Red Lion Card Club. Teresa was a spiritual individual and is walking in heaven with her Lord and Savior.
Teresa is survived by two daughters, Nicole Barley and husband, Brent and Shanna Wise and husband, Matthew Jacobson; two grandsons, James and Bodie Barley; brothers, Robert Eckenrode and Jake Blevins; aunts and uncles, cousins, and nieces. She is preceded in death by mother, Cleva and step-father, Morris Eckenrode.
A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, 250 Chestnut Hill Road, York, PA. Officiating will be Pastor John Waltermyer. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to your charity of choice
.