Teresa Trout
Teresa Trout

York - Teresa Trout, 51, of York, died on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital. Born in Ft. Wayne, IN on May 16, 1969, she was the daughter of Gary and Ann Hess of Dover.

Teresa worked as a recover tech at the Colonial House.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by a son Wayne Hess of Etters, a brother Mike Hess of Cottonwood Heights, UT, a sister Valerie Woolbridge of York, a niece Kayla Hess of York and a nephew Christopher Woolbridge of Dover and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She also leaves behind her companion Freddie Miller.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Jude's Hospital or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.

www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com






Published in York Daily Record from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Etzweiler Funeral Home
1111 East Market Street
York, PA 17403
(717) 843-0216
