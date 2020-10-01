Teressa M. DillmanRed Lion - Teressa M. Dillman, 82 passed away September 30, 2020 at her home. She was the loving wife of many years to the late George L. Dillman.Teressa was born June 4, 1938 in York, a daughter of the late Raymond and Grace (Shaw) Shoff. She graduated from Dallastown Area High School. She worked at the House of Windsor and was a childcare provider. She was a member of the Channel 2 CB Club, Memorial Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, and the Red Lion American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.Her favorite pastimes were singing around the house, making up songs, and cooking for her family. In recent years she loved doing Word Find books, reading, and puzzles.Teressa is survived by her children Glen Dillman, Coleen Ness and her husband Clyde, Wanda Blevins and her husband Brian, Laurie Reichard, and Cheryl Stine, all from Red Lion; 5 grandchildren Valerie, Kelly, Trina, Ashley and Adam; one great-granddaughter Kaitlyn; sisters Theada Jacob, Joyce Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her brothers, Leon, Dean, Wilbur, and Donny Shoff; sisters, Charlotte Etters and Darlene Howe.Private burial will be in Dallastown Union Cemetery. The John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc., East York, is assisting with the arrangements.Memorial contributions may be made to Memorial White Rose Home Health and Hospice.