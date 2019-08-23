|
Terri Hewitt
York - Terri Lynn (Wible) Hewitt, age 52, passed away on August 20, 2019 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home in York after a courageous battle with Huntingdon Disease and Kidney Disease. She was the loving wife of Justin H. Hewitt; together they shared over 24 years.
Terri was born in Cumberland MD on February 23, 1967. She and her brother Ron were adopted by Rev. Edward and Beverly Wible. She graduated from Alliance Christian School in Burmingham Aland attended Toccoa Falls College in Georgia. She married her husband Justin on September 21, 1995 at Grand Lido, Negril Jamaica on the yacht "My Zinn".
She worked for Walmart in the jewelry department prior to her diagnosis with Huntingdon's Disease. After experimental treatments at numerous hospitals in the region; she is one of the longest living survivors under treatment by Johns Hopkins University Hospital in Baltimore. She enjoyed traveling extensively with her husband and cherished her Himalayan cats, Jack and Jill.
In addition to her husband Justin and her parents Rev. Ed and Beverly Wible, she is also survived by her brothers Ron and James, her sister Melissa and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services and interment are being held privately by the family under the direction of Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., of East York, 3670 E. Market St., York PA 17402.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to John Hopkins University Huntingdon's Disease Center, 600 N. Wolfe St., Meyer 2-181, Baltimore MD 21287.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 23, 2019