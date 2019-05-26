Services
Etzweiler - Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
2000 West Market Street
York, PA 17404
(717) 792-9414
Dover - Terrie L. Blackburn, 64, died May 23, 2019 at Memorial Hospital. She was the wife of 46 years of Daniel D. Blackburn, Sr.

Born January 20, 1955 in York, she was the daughter of the late Laura Virginia and Woodrow Wilson Berkheimer.

Terrie retired from F&S Transportation as a bus driver. She was a 1972 graduate of Dover Area High School.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her 2 sons, Daniel D. Blackburn, Jr. and his wife, Laurie and Robert L. Blackburn all of Dover; 2 grandchildren; a brother, Benjamin Buster Berkheimer and a sister, Laura.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, 30 South 17th Street, Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

Arrangements by the Etzweiler-Koller Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2000 W. Market St. York, PA 17404.

Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on May 26, 2019
