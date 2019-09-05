|
|
Terry A. Criswell
GLEN ROCK - Terry A. Criswell, 71, formerly of Felton, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at York Hospital. He was the husband of Hope I. (Sowers) Criswell to whom he was married for 54 years.
A Celebration of Life Service will be 10AM, Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion. Officiating the service will be the Rev. Douglas DeStephano. A viewing will be from 9-10AM, Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be held in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens.
Born November 26, 1947 in York, he was a son of the late Robert W. and Betty M. (Knaub) Criswell.
He was employed as a truck dispatcher with McCrory's for 30 years, until his retirement in 1994.
Terry was an avid camper who loved traveling the country with his wife in their RV and was a member of the former Mason Dixon Caravan Camping Club.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Criswell is also survived by two sons, Terry A. Criswell, Jr., and wife, Jennifer of York and William M. Criswell and wife, Tabi of New Park; one daughter, Brenda L. Davis and husband, Edgar of Glen Rock; five grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, 5 step great grandchildren; one brother, Carl Criswell and wife, Sue of Red Lion; one sister, Cindy Lehr and husband, Barry of Brogue and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, 47 Hanover Street, Glen Rock, Pa 17327
Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Sept. 5, 2019