Terry E. Rupert

Terry E. Rupert Obituary
Terry E. Rupert

Dover - The Lord came and carried Terry to heaven on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 from Hospice & Community Care in Mount Joy. He was the loving husband of Angela E. (Allen) Rupert. The couple celebrated 35 years of marriage on May 12, 2019.

Born February 12, 1959 in Hanover, Terry was a son of the late William G. and Thelma E. (Bish) Rupert.

He graduated from York Vo-Tech and attended YTI where he studied automation and robotics.

Terry retired from the County of York following 17 years of service.

He loved woodworking and took great pride in his yardwork. He also enjoyed going to antique flea markets where he would buy old things and fix them up.

In addition to his wife, Terry is survived by a brother, Rickie G. Rupert of York; two brothers-in-law & their wives; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Randy G. and Ryan A. Rupert.

Out of respect and concern for public health and safety, services for Terry will be private at this time. Burial will be in Salem Union Cemetery. The family plans to schedule a time to celebrate Terry's life at a later date. Emig Funeral Home, Dover, is serving his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, 685 Good Drive, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.

Please visit www.emigfuneralhome.com to share condolences with the family.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020
