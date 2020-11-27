Terry E. Waltemire, Sr.New Freedom - Terry E. Waltemire, Sr., 70, of New Freedom died at home on Tuesday November 24, 2020 of brain cancer. He was the loving husband to Kelly (McWilliams) Waltemire.Terry was born November 22, 1950 to the late Jessie (Waltemire) Thompson. He was a longtime employee of Weyerhaeuser/Columbia Forest Products. Terry was a proud Vietnam Veteran serving in the United States Army and a member of the American Legion. He greatly enjoyed family gatherings and watching the wildlife in his backyard.In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters Maria Miller and her husband Jason, Rachel Waltemire; a son Terry Waltemire, Jr. and his wife Sandra; 3 grandsons Colin Rennoll, Evan Waltemire, and Brendan Knott; and 3 sisters Patricia Wolfe, Bonnie Grimm, and Kay Dise.Currently services are private and at the convenience of the family. Terry's family will be planning a memorial service for the spring or summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to a Veteran's Charity of your choosing. Hartenstein Funeral & Cremation Care, Inc. of New Freedom is assisting the family at this time.