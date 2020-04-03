|
|
Terry Eberly
Dallastown - Terry Eberly, 75 of Dallastown, passed away in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his family and his precious dogs on April 2,2020.
Terry is survived by his wife Kathy (Crone) Eberly of 9 years. Sons Matthew Eberly and wife Melissa, Benjamin Eberly and wife Rachel and Andrew Eberly, two grandsons Hunter Eberly and Noah Eberly, four step sons Kenneth Shields and wife Emily , Jason Shields and wife Lindsay, Matthew Shields and wife Cora, Nathan Shields and wife Katharine. Sister Pasty Armstrong, One nephew Shane Tawney, 6 step grandsons and 2 step granddaughters. Terry was a loving father, husband, grandfather and a friend to everyone.
Terry worked at York Graphics Services for 25 years and recently retired from Baileys Bus Co. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and camping with his wife and dogs. He graduated from Dallastown Area High School in 1963. He was a BSA Scout leader for 28 years; Cubmaster of Pack 43 from 1977-1986, Scoutmaster of Troop 43 from 1986-2005; 43 young men received their Eagle Scout award under his charge. He held many leadership positions within the Mason-Dixon District throughout the years. He was Tuckahoe lodge #386 Order of the Arrow Vigil Member, Trustee and cook for all Ordeals. He accomplished many awards and recognitions in Scouting: Mason- Dixon District BSA award of Merit, National Eagle scout association, Lamb Award, Silver Beaver Award and Wood Badge Course.
He was an active member of the Izaak Walton League York Chapter 67 since 1976. Past president 1982, Chairman of the Board of Directors 1983, volunteer of the York Outdoor Show(trout pond) for 15 years, a Judge Tobin award recipient, was active with stocking trout and held many other positions throughout the years.
He was a member of Mount Zion Lutheran Church, served on church council and was a Sunday school teacher.
He was a member of the Victory Athletic Association and for many years bowled on their bowling team.
Terry was a volunteer, mentor, and led by example. He leaves a footprint and a legacy through many friends, family, fellow scouters, and volunteers.
A private burial will be held for immediate family at Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Terry Eberly to: Mt Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hospice & Community Care, York Cancer Center, IWLA York Chapter #67.
Arrangements by the Etzweiler Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, 1111 East Market Street, York, PA 17403.
www.etzweilerfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020