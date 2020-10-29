Terry Grove
RED LION - Terry G. Grove, 82, of Windsor Township, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services in Dallastown. He was the husband of the late KayAnn (Miller) Grove.
Services will be held at a later date. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Mr. Grove was born in Red Lion on October 5, 1938, the son of Elmer "Butch" and Eleanor (Stein) Grove. He had worked as a screen printer his entire career, retiring from UARCO (York Label).
Terry was "hard as nails, tough as bricks, we're the class of '56" graduate of Red Lion High School. He was a lifetime member of the Red Lion Elks Lodge #1592, an avid dart shooter and bowler with several 300 games to his name. He loved archery, duck hunting, crabbing, and especially fishing. He was a member of Bethlehem "Stonepile" United Methodist Church.
Mr. Grove leaves a son, Kevin W. Grove of Phoenix, AZ; a daughter, Karen Grove Beinhower of York; a grandson, Aaron Beinhower and his wife Lauren; a brother, Keith Grove and his wife Dorinda; a sister, Gwen Hildebrand and her husband, Gabe; and many nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Chesapeake Bay Foundation, 6 Herndon Ave., Annapolis, MD 21403. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com