Terry Grove
RED LION - Terry G. Grove, 82, of Red Lion, Windsor Township, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services in Dallastown. He was the husband of the late KayAnn (Miller) Grove. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on December 4, 2020 at Bethlehem Stonepile United Methodist Church, 250 Bethlehem Church Rd. in Red Lion, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Bill Jones and Pastor Larry Parlett will be officiating at the service. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. 35 Gotham Place is assisting with the arrangements.






Published in York Daily Record from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
