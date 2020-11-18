Terry GroveRED LION - Terry G. Grove, 82, of Red Lion, Windsor Township, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020 at ManorCare Health Services in Dallastown. He was the husband of the late KayAnn (Miller) Grove. A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on December 4, 2020 at Bethlehem Stonepile United Methodist Church, 250 Bethlehem Church Rd. in Red Lion, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Pastor Bill Jones and Pastor Larry Parlett will be officiating at the service. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc. 35 Gotham Place is assisting with the arrangements.