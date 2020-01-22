Services
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Haines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry Haines

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry Haines Obituary
Terry Haines

Hanover - Terry Lee Haines, 72, of Hanover, passed peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital, York. Born February 1, 1947 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Charles and Arlene (Saltzgiver) Haines.

Terry served his country proudly in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War receiving the Bronze Star. He was a member of the V.F.W. Post 5265, Spring Grove, PA. Terry enjoyed hunting and fishing and especially loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Mr. Haines is survived by two daughters; Beverly J. Shellenberger and her husband Benjamin of Red Lion, PA and Holly L. Mitchell and her husband Sean of Wrightsville, PA; and seven grandchildren, Madisson, Jackson, Zoe, Xavier, Allison, Thompson and Owen.

A service to celebrate the life of Terry Haines will be held at 11:00am on Monday, January 27, 2020 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA 17331 with Denise Wright officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Monday from 10am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Marburg Memorial Gardens, Hanover where full military honors will be provided by the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard.

Contributions in memory of Terry Haines may be made to VNA/Hospice of Hanover and Spring Grove, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.

To share memories of Terry Haines and to view a video tribute, please visit

www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -