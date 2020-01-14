|
Terry L. Forry
ETTERS - Terry L. Forry, 70, of Etters, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at UPMC Memorial in York.
Terry was born April 29, 1949 in Glen Rock and was the son of the late Russell and Sadie (Beck) Forry.
He retired from McCroys Distribution Center in York after more than 30 years of employment. He also worked for Rentzels Auction Service and had owned and operated Forrys Lawn Service. He was a member of St. Jacobs United Church of Christ in York New Salem.
Terry is survived by his son, Shawn Forry and his fiancé Samantha Vairo of Etters; his daughter Lisa Kenton of York; 2 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; his brothers, Gene Forry of Seven Valleys, Glenn Forry of York and Richard Forry of Spring Grove and his sister, Loretta Hale of York. He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Forry.
A celebration of life service will begin at 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 20, 2020 at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday at the funeral home. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Rick Stuempfle from St. Jacobs United Church of Christ.
To share memories of Terry please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020