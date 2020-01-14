Services
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
(717) 266-3591
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc
87 S Main St
Mount Wolf, PA 17347
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Forry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry L. Forry


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry L. Forry Obituary
Terry L. Forry

ETTERS - Terry L. Forry, 70, of Etters, passed away Saturday, January 11, 2020, at UPMC Memorial in York.

Terry was born April 29, 1949 in Glen Rock and was the son of the late Russell and Sadie (Beck) Forry.

He retired from McCroys Distribution Center in York after more than 30 years of employment. He also worked for Rentzels Auction Service and had owned and operated Forrys Lawn Service. He was a member of St. Jacobs United Church of Christ in York New Salem.



Terry is survived by his son, Shawn Forry and his fiancé Samantha Vairo of Etters; his daughter Lisa Kenton of York; 2 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; his brothers, Gene Forry of Seven Valleys, Glenn Forry of York and Richard Forry of Spring Grove and his sister, Loretta Hale of York. He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul Forry.

A celebration of life service will begin at 7:00 p.m., Monday, January 20, 2020 at The Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 South Main Street, Mount Wolf. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Monday at the funeral home. Officiating at the service will be Reverend Rick Stuempfle from St. Jacobs United Church of Christ.

To share memories of Terry please visit www.diehlfuneralhome.com
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -