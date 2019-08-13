|
Terry L. Grothe
Brogue - Terry L. Grothe of Brogue, went home to his Lord and Savior, on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 7:30 pm at his residence, with family by his side, at the age of 63. He was the loving husband of Glenda G. (Waltemyer) Grothe, to whom he married on October 17, 1976, celebrating 42 years of marriage.
He was born in York on July 29, 1956 and was the son of the late Wilmar L. and Erma V. (Craley) Grothe. Terry graduated from Red Lion High School, class of 1974. He worked for the York County Parks and Recreation, in the woodshop. He was a longtime member of Bethlehem United Methodist (Stonepile) Church, where he served as a former Trustee for many years. He enjoyed going camping, fishing and hunting, playing with his grandchildren and spending time with his family.
Besides his wife, Glenda, he leaves two children, Becky S. Gillespie and her husband Chad of Felton, and Ronald A. Grothe and his wife Sabrina of Windsor. He was the loving grandfather of Colbi, Bocephus and Angelica, and great grandfather of three great grandchildren, and he has two nieces. He was preceded in death by his brother, Larry Grothe.
Viewing will be on Wednesday, August 14th, from 10-11 am, at Bethlehem United Methodist (Stonepile) Church, 250 Bethlehem Church Road, Red Lion. A Service of Honor and Praise for Terry will begin at 11 am at the church, with Rev. Larry Parlett, pastor of Mt. Zion-Potosi United Methodist Church in Glen Rock, officiating. Burg Funeral Home, Inc., 134 W. Broadway, Red Lion is assisting the family with the arrangements. Burial will follow the service in Bethlehem Stonepile Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be offered to: Bethlehem UM Church, 250 Bethlehem Church Road, Red Lion, PA 17356.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019