John W. Keffer Funeral Home, Inc.
Terry L. Holloway

Terry L. Holloway Obituary
Springettsbury Twp. - Terry L. Holloway, 74, of Springettsbury Twp. passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at his residence.

He was the husband of the late Darlean A. (Lawver) Holloway.

Terry was born in York on February 22, 1945. Son of the late Marie C. (Reheard) and Paul E. Holloway, Sr.

He retired as a machinist from Caterpillar, Inc. in 1995.

He attended St. Mary's Catholic Church. He was a member of UAW Local 786.

He portrayed Santa Claus at the West Manchester Mall.

The viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the John W. Keffer Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. John M. Kuchinski officiating.

Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery.

Terry is survived by three daughters; Brenda L. Houck, and husband David, Cindy L. Bixler, and husband Matt, and Stephanny R. Hershey, and husband James, all of York. 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Two brothers; Paul E. Holloway, Jr. of New Castle, DE, and Donald Holloway, of Norfolk, VA.

He was preceded in death by a brother, James Holloway.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grane Hospice, 1010 Plymouth Rd. York PA 17402 or to the , 924-N Colonial Ave. York PA 17403.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
