Terry L. Rowe
1947 - 2020
Terry L. Rowe

Terry L. Rowe, 73, passed away on April 27,2020, in Murrells Inlet, SC. Born on April 8, 1947, and raised in York, PA, he was predeceased by his parents, James and Helen Rowe, and brothers, James and Richard. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Virginia, and two daughters, Rebecca (Leed) Silverfield of Jacksonville, FL, and Jennifer (Daniel) Pearson of Spartanburg, SC. He is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Anson, Grant, Trey, and Harper.

After graduating from York High, he attended University of North Carolina on a football scholarship and later the University of Cincinnati. Upon completing his education, he returned to York to teach and coach at York High and Central York. After leaving teaching, he became a Realtor in the York area. In 2001 he and Ginny moved to Pawleys Island, SC, where he continued to sell real estate until his illness. He loved watching college football, especially UNC and Clemson, and fell in love with inshore saltwater fishing in the Low Country.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.




Published in York Daily Record from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
