1/1
Terry Lee Kohler
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry Lee Kohler

Hanover - Terry Lee Kohler, 74, of Hanover, PA, entered God's eternal care, Thursday, September 17, 2020, at the Lebanon Valley Medical Center, Lebanon, PA.

Born September 13, 1946, in York, PA, he was the son of the late Richard C. and Betty Jane (Lartz) Kohler. Terry was the loving husband of Linda M. (Kappes) Kohler with whom he shared forty-two years of marriage.

Terry was a 1964 graduate of Spring Grove High School. He was a veteran and served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a member and past Commander of Hanover VFW Post #2506, a member of Hanover A.M.V.E.T.S. Post #221, the Vietnam Veterans Club, and the Corvette Club.

Terry worked as a welder and electrician for the former Borg Warner, York International and retired from Johnson Controls with over 38 years of service. He was the Financial Secretary for U.A.W. Local 1872 for over 25 years.

Terry enjoyed riding his motorcycle, golfing, visiting casino's, was a devoted Eagle's fan, but he especially loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his loving wife, Linda, Terry is survived by four children, Thomas Benner, Jr. and wife Leona of Hanover, PA, Ann (Kohler) Breighner of Bonneauville, PA, Tammy (Benner) Martin and husband Scott of York, PA, and Terri L. (Kohler) Sterner and husband Ben of Hanover, PA; eight grandchildren, Brittany Hanchett, Danielle Benner, Savanah Martin, Zachary Lee Breighner, Scottie Martin, Jr., Haley Breighner, Ethan Diehl, and Ellie Diehl; a great-granddaughter, Sophia Hanchett; a sister, Cindy (Kohler) Linebaugh of Abbottstown, PA;

and a brother, Richard C. Kohler, Jr. of Mill Creek, PA.

A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6:00-8:00pm, Monday, September 21, 2020, at the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. A memorial service will be held 11:00am, Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, with the Hanover Allied Veterans Honor Guard Burial Detail providing Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Terry's name to the Vietnam Veterans of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910.

The Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA has been entrusted by the family with the funeral arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in York Daily Record from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Kenworthy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Kenworthy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kenworthy Funeral Home
269 Frederick Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-637-6259
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by InYork.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 19, 2020
Terry's Family, I am sorry for your loss, may he be at rest and peace. I knew Terry from school days and at work.
God Bless you all in this time !
terry stambaugh
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved