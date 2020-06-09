Terry Lee Orndorff



Hanover - Terry Lee Orndorff, 75, passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Vitas Mercy Fitzgerald Hospice. He was the loving husband of Patricia Orndorff. They celebrated 57 years of marriage.



Born June 27, 1944, he was the son of the late Raymond P. Orndorff and Esther (Riley) Orndorff.



He worked at Caterpillar in York, Pennsylvania. He was UAW Local 786 bargaining chairman and a proud Eagle Scout recipient.



Terry was a 1962 graduate of Spring Grove High School. He enjoyed spending time with family and his many union friends.



He loved his whole family including daughters, Lori Anne Baublitz and Annette Elizabeth Carbaugh; four grandchildren, Jessica Connery, Christopher Baublitz, Kayla Dehoff, and Brandon Carbaugh; and four great grandchildren, Alec, Joseph, Avah, and Mackenzie.



He is also survived by a sister Dorothy J. Bortner and brother Ronald Orndorff. He was preceded in death by brother Richard Orndorff. He had many nieces and nephews.



We extend many thanks to his sister-in-law Kathy Griffin for all her help during his time in need.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the charity of your choosing in Terry's memory.









