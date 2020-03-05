|
Terry Prowell
Mount Wolf
- Terry C. Prowell, 82, of Mt. Wolf, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Shelby K. (Beck) Prowell to whom he was married for 56 years.
Terry was born December 29, 1937 in Mt. Wolf and was the son of the late Preston and Estella (Cross) Prowell.
He was a graduate of Manchester High School, class of 1956. Following graduation, he and 10 other graduates joined the U.S. Air Force, where he proudly served as a jet aircraft mechanic crew chief. His aircraft ID number was none other than 007. Following his tour of duty, he worked in the computer industry for 50 years. He started as an operator and later worked as an IT manager for Record Club of America, Capital Bakers of Harrisburg, Alto Corp., Sandvik Process Systems and US Air at HIA before joining Animal Medic. He retired from Animal Medic in 2012 after 18 years of service.
He was a life member of Otterbein United Methodist Church in Mt. Wolf, Starview Sportsman's Assoc. & Viking's Athletics Club. He was a member of Hawk's Gunning Club and Y.C.C.
Mr. Prowell was a member of the Computer Professionals of Central PA, serving as their secretary, treasurer, vice-president, president and board member over a period of 30 years. He also served as their bus master, organizing and running the annual bus trip to a major computer show in NYC for 24 years.
In addition to his wife, Shelby, Terry is survived by a daughter Jodi and her husband Travis Arentz of Mt. Wolf, a son Jan Prowell and his wife Elizabeth of Monrovia, MD, 4 grandchildren, Brandon and Brittany Arentz, and Paul and Ian Prowell, a brother Dean "Pete" Prowell of Mt. Wolf and many nieces and nephews and his grand dog Casey. He was preceded in death by a brother Charles Prowell and sisters-in-law Patricia Prowell, Delores Prowell and Gladys Beck.
Terry loved to hunt and was a member of the WOLVES Rod and Gun Club in Lycoming County since 1960.
A funeral service will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10:00 am in the
Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 87 S. Main St., Mt. Wolf, Pa. A viewing will be held Sunday from 6-8 pm and Monday from 9 am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Military honors will be performed at the graveside by the York County Veterans Honor Guard.
The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors on the 7th floor of York Hospital and Cancer Care Center of York for all the wonderful care Terry received over the last several years.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider making a donation to the Otterbein United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 386, Mt. Wolf, PA 17347, , 101 Erford Rd, Suite 201 Camp Hill, PA 17001, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
