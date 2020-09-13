Terry Shaffer
WRIGHTSVILLE - Terry Lee Shaffer, 74, of Lower Windsor Township, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020 at Pleasant Acres Nursing Home in York. He was the husband of Bonnie J. (Hoffmaster) Shaffer. The couple celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary on June 2, 2020.
A viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion, with limitations in place on the number of attendees inside at one time. The family asks that attendees greet the family, view if you wish and exit outside to talk with any other attendees in order to allow others inside. Services will be private, but can be viewed by searching the Olewiler & Heffner Facebook page starting around 10 a.m. on Thursday. Certified Celebrant Debe Snyder will be officiating at the service. Burial will follow in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens, with full military honors by York County Veterans Honor Guard.
Mr. Shaffer was born in York on August 11, 1946, the son of the late Paul and Lillian (Senft) Shaffer. He retired from York International in 2006.
Mr. Shaffer was a member of Hellam VFW Post 7045, the National Street Rod Association, and formerly a member of the Jaycee's. He served in The US Army in the Vietnam War.
Mr. Shaffer leaves a son, Shawn Michael Shaffer of Red Lion, a daughter, Crystal Ann Kauffman of Hellam; two grandchildren, Maddisen Kauffman and Dylan Simmons; a great grandson, Jackson; three brothers, Bob, Randy, and Charles Shaffer; and three sisters, Brenda Gross, Sandy Shaffer, and Linda Tutino.
Memorial contributions may be made to SPCA, 3159 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17406. Send condolences at HeffnerCare.com