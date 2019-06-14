|
Terry Snelbaker
Dover - Terry Snelbaker, 72 of Dover, PA and passed away on May 28th at The VA Medical Center. Born on 2/2/47 to Cletus and Ruth Snelbaker of Dover. Those who knew him felt him charm. Graduating from Dover in '65 he was a talented athlete. He is survived by his son Jason Snelbaker, daughter Amy (Snelbaker) Burgess, brother Robert Snelbaker, sister Deb Hoffman, 8 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild. He was a veteran of Vietnam Conflict and served in the U.S. Army Secret Service. HE WILL BE MISSED
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from June 14 to June 16, 2019