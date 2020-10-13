1/1
Terry Strickler
1948 - 2020
Terry Strickler

RED LION - Terry L. Strickler, 72, of York Township. passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at UPMC Memorial Hospital in York. He was the husband of Kathleen A. Urey-Strickler. The couple celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary on July 9, 2020.

A celebration of life memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Red Lion Bible Church, 105 Springvale Rd. in Red Lion, with a visitation from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens in York. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, 35 Gotham Place in Red Lion is assisting with the arrangements.

Mr. Strickler was born in Hellam on February 25, 1948, the son of the late William H. and Ida V. (Buser) Strickler. He worked as a dispatcher for various trucking companies and then retired from York Wallcoverings.

Mr. Strickler was a member of Red Lion Bible Church. He enjoyed going out for breakfast, bowling and in the past enjoyed racing and working on cars.

Mr. Strickler leaves a son, Shane C. Strickler of Philadelphia; two brothers, Dale H. Strickler and Dennis R. Strickler; and two sisters, Judy A. Senft and Connie M. McCarthy. He was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Strickler.

Memorial contributions may be made to Red Lion Bible Church, 105 Springvale Rd., Red Lion, PA 17356 or York County Area Agency on Aging, 100 West Market Street, York, PA 17401. Send Condolences at HeffnerCare.com






Published in York Daily Record from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
12:30 - 01:30 PM
Red Lion Bible Church
OCT
15
Memorial service
01:30 PM
Red Lion Bible Church
Funeral services provided by
Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Home
35 Gotham Drive
Red Lion, PA 17356
(717) 244-6991
