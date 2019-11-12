|
Terry W. Smith
Red Lion - Terry W. Smith, 78, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Manor Care - Dallastown. He was the husband of Donna R. (Kline) Smith.
Terry was born on May 8, 1941 in Windsor, a son of the late Harry C. Smith, Jr. and Lillie (Burns) Garner. He retired from Harley Davidson, Inc.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Smith is survived by two sons, Verlyn R. Smith and his companion, Randall Tanner of York and Skeets W. Smith of Red Lion.
Tribute services will be private with burial in Susquehanna Memorial Gardens. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to for Gateway Center Dr., Clarksburg, MD 20871.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019