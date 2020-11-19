Thalia M. Jones
YORK - Thalia M. Jones, 56, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020 at her residence in York Township.
A Private Celebration of Life Tribute will be held in Red Lion Cemetery, with the Rev. W. L. Barnes III, STS officiating. Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion is in charge of arrangements.
Born October 17, 1964 in York, she was a daughter of the late Myles O. and A Geraldine (Flinchbaugh) Jones.
A graduate of Red Lion High School-Class of 1982 where she participated in the drum line and rifle squad. She later earned her bachelor's degree in finance from Penn State University and her master's degree in elementary education from Duquesne University.
She was employed for many years in the Office of the Provost at the University of the Pittsburgh.
A loving and devoted mother, she was also a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Red Lion.
Mrs. Jones is also survived by two children, Hunter A. Jones of York and Taylor M. Jones of York; two sisters, Ottilie D. Grim of York and Danita C. Hanna of York; nephew, Theron C. Grim and niece Alaina M. Grim.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 220 N. Charles St., Red Lion, Pa 17356.
