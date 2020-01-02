|
Theda I. Rodgers
Red Lion - Theda I. (Anstine) Rodgers, 91, died on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Manor Care South. She was the wife of George G. Rodgers to whom she was married for 63 years.
A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Pl., Red Lion. A viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Born on December 15, 1928 in Craley, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Alverta (Reichard) Anstine. Theda was a candy maker at York Caramel Company for 25 years until her retirement.
Mrs. Rodgers loved being a housewife and especially enjoyed sewing, cooking and baking. She also loved to care for her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Along with her husband, George, Theda leaves her daughter, Linda Leber of Red Lion; granddaughter, Tina Powers and her husband, Bobby; two great grandsons, James D. Shoff and his wife, Kylie and Jacob T. Shoff; two great great grandchildren, J.R. Shoff and June Shoff; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Tonya Sue Leber; brother, George Anstine; and sister, Tressa Frey.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , Greater PA Chapter, 2595 Interstate Dr., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in York Daily Record & York Dispatch from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020